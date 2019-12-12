ECC seeks report on multiple steps to control desert locust

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Thursday directed Ministry of National food Security and Research to give a comprehensive briefing on multiple steps and initiatives, including spray and pesticides, to control desert locust threat in different areas of the country.

The direction was issued in a meeting of the ECC held with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Chair, said a press release issued here.

In order to cope with the emergency of desert locust threat in the country, the ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 459.5 million on a proposal moved by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The Committee was informed that nine districts of the country were affected by the locust and the Department of Plant Protection had been given the responsibility of dealing with the threat. So far, 170,000 hectares had been cleared and the Ministry were being provided updates on daily basis.

It directed that in its next meeting, a detailed briefing on the control of the threat be presented in the ECC.

It also approved the "Enactment of Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2019" to be forwarded to the Cabinet. The enactment of the Bill will highly facilitate the businesses in Pakistan.

The ECC was apprised that 42 government agencies are involved in granting approvals for different business. Through this Single Window, all parties involved in trade and transport can lodge standardized information and documents with a single-entry point to fulfill all import, export and transit related regulatory requirements.

The Customs Wing in FBR had developed NSW Road-map and Implementation Framework, in April 2018 with the help of international experts. The initiative is expected to improve Pakistan's rating at 'ease of doing business' index.

It is expected that the project will be completed in December 2021.

The ECC also allowed the continuation of funding facility by Gas Holding Private Limited (GHPL) for Inter-state Gas Systems (Private) Limited for another 2 years. There will be a provision in the agreement that as soon as the first project reaches closure, ISGS needs to be financially self-sustaining and it should put forward a business plan as how it will return the loan it had taken.

The ECC approved the placement of the Annual Report of the National Economic Council (NEC) (as required by Article 156 of the Constitution), before the Cabinet after the Chair was briefed that the points raised regarding the report for its placement before the Cabinet, had duly been addressed.

The Ministry of Energy got the approval of a proposal for the extension and rehabilitation of gas network in oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase 1) and supply of gas to villages falling beyond 5-KM radius of Mardan Khel-III District Hangu and supply of Gas to Hafizabad.

Accordingly, SNGPL was allowed to execute gas development schemes recommended by DWP and endorsed by the board of Directors of SNGPL along with appropriate share of the funding shared between SNGPL and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the proposal sent by the Ministry of Interior, the ECC approved the allocation of Rs 300 million through Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for raising of 1 Special Wing of Pakistan Rangers for (protection of) Kartarpur Corridor on the recommendation of GHQ.

The ECC directed that a three-members committee consisting of Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain,Secretary Finance and a representative of Ministry of Interior shall look intothe details of the proposal, besides further rationalizing the costs.