ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' margin: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government was in constant contact with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) with regard to revision of its fuel profit margin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government was in constant contact with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) with regard to revision of its fuel profit margin.

"We are in contact with petroleum dealers association," he said in a tweet.

The minister said a summary regarding revision of the petroleum dealers' margin had already been tabled in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which would decide it in the next meeting.