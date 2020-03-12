UrduPoint.com
ECC To Take Up Flour Prices Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:06 AM

ECC to take up flour prices today

The official sources say that Rs 1400 was proposed for 40 kilogram wheat in previous session of the committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2020) A special session of Economic Coordination Committee will meet today to discuss a detailed plan to keep the flour prices at the lowest possible level throughout the year.

The official sources said that the Economic Coordination Committee took up the matter of wheat support price. Some members suggested Rs 1400 for 40 kilogram wheat .

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said launch of seven projects of 20,000 houses was a practical step towards realization of the dream of building five million houses.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is materializing people's dream of houses.

The Special Assistant said uplifting living standard of the people having low income is the mission of the Prime Minister. She said provision of shelter to Pakistanis was promised in our manifesto. We will make people owners of houses, fulfilling their desire.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this step will give boost to construction sector. She said activation of forty industries attached with construction sector will create job opportunities and accelerate economic activity.

She said Imran Khan is the only leader who feels for the nation and arranged Panahgahs to save the homeless people from severe cold and scorching heat.

