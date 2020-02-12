UrduPoint.com
ECC Will Approve Rs. 1 Billion Fund For Promotion Of Tourism

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:57 AM

ECC will approve Rs. 1 billion fund for promotion of tourism

Advisor to PM on Finance  Dr.Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will preside over the meeting for discussion and approval of eight-point agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) The Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will approve Rs 1 billon fund for promotion of tourism, the reports say.

According to the details, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting. The sources say that the meeting will take up eight-point agenda including subsidies to agricultural tubewells in Balochistan.

They say that supplementary grants for several projects in Afghanistan,supply of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the export sector and a new mechanism of power sector subsidy are also part of today’s agenda.

The session will also approve the export of chemicals by amending the Import Policy Order 2016, the sources further say. The meeting, they also say will also examine a summary of inexpensive electricity provision for export sector.

On Tuesday, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has been asked to consider subsidy for Ramazan relief package and importing three lac tonnes of sugar.

