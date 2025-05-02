'Echo De Music' Workshop Held At Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Mosigala Beats, the musical society of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, organised an engaging and informative music workshop titled "Echo de Music" on Friday.
The event was aimed at familiarizing the students with the fundamental principles of music, including theory, rhythm, and scales, which participants described as highly practical and enriching.
Renowned musicians Aron Aid and Zafar Hashmi graced the workshop as special guests, offering students deep insights into the art of music. They not only elaborated on theoretical concepts but also conducted hands-on exercises to refine participants' skills. Attendees praised the session as an "invaluable experience," highlighting its transformative impact on their understanding of music.
The event was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Abid, the Club Incharge, Haider Shehzad, the president Mosigala Beats, and Saniya Habib Chishti, the vice president.
Dr. Abid said:"This workshop marks a significant step toward unlocking students' creative potential.
The Mosigala Beats team has proven that youth play an indispensable role in advancing the arts."
The workshop concluded with a lively music jamming session, where students and music experts collaboratively performed on various instruments, electrifying the atmosphere and leaving the audience invigorated.
Haider Shehzad said: "Our goal is to promote musical arts within the university. Such initiatives will continue to inspire creativity in the future."
The workshop not only succeeded in honing students' artistic talents but also set a benchmark for fostering cultural activities at the university, speakers noted.
Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan, is renowned not only for agricultural sciences but also for nurturing students' creative and cultural pursuits, they said adding that Mosigala Beats remains dedicated to cultivating a passion for music among students.
