Echocardiography Launched At LGH
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Cardiac patients at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) can now benefit from daily echocardiography tests under the supervision of consultant Dr. Irfan Tahir Niazi. This initiative aims to provide quality healthcare and ease the burden on patients requiring cardiac diagnostics.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar lauded the efforts of LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain for implementing the ‘Health for All’ initiative, aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has allocated a dedicated room in Medical Unit III for echocardiography tests, ensuring that specialist Dr.
Irfan Niazi conducts these essential diagnostics from 8 AM to 2 PM daily.
Highlighting the significance of this facility, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized that under the guidance of Provincial Specialized Healthcare Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, LGH is committed to delivering top-tier medical and healthcare services.
He further noted that with this new facility in place, cardiac patients will no longer need to seek echocardiography tests at other hospitals, making high-quality diagnostics more accessible within LGH.
