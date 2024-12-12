Open Menu

ECI Celebrates Widely-attended Literary Diversity Event In Ankara

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Scholars, writers and poets from all across the ECO region were brought together at a great literary event on Urdu, Persian and Turkish expressions held at the International Study Group, Ankara, on Wednesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Scholars, writers and poets from all across the ECO region were brought together at a great literary event on Urdu, Persian and Turkish expressions held at the International Study Group, Ankara, on Wednesday evening.

The event organized by the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), a specialized cultural agency of the ten member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) based in Tehran, in collaboration with the Pakistan Mission Ankara, was attended by people from all walks to life, said a press release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saad S Khan, a historian and a leading Pakistani diplomat, opined that Turkish, urdu and Persian have a shared literary tradition sharing thousands of common words.

He said it was the first time that literary luminaries from all three languages have been brought together on a single platform in Ankara which will lay be basis for future cooperation between writers and poets of these ten great nations.

Aptly titled "From Hearts to Horizons: Urdu, Persian, and Turkish Expressions", the event included poetry and literary recitations by Shaaiq Ahmed Bhutto, Mohammad Hussain Fayyaz, Dr. Davut Sahbaz, Mohib Altaf, Muhammad Huzaifa, Yesim Isik Bagriaçik, A. B. Ashraf, Ghalib Gillani, and Ilknur Zamir Khan.

Their readings demonstrated how poetry transcends national boundaries, promoting mutual respect, and cultural cooperation.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye, Dr. Yousuf Junaid, Ambassador of Iran to Turkiye, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Habibollah Zadeh and Dr. Abdolkarim Sadeghdoost, Executive Director of ECO Educational Institute, Ankara, in their speeches, appreciated the ECI for the great initiative.

The conference offered condolences and prayers for the tragic helicopter crash in Turkiye where valuables lives of six senior Military Officers were lost, the previous day.

