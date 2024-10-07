Open Menu

ECI Condemns One Year Of Aggression In Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

World's silence on the ongoing massacre of Palestinians despite the ‘never again’ slogans after Bosnia and Rwanda genocides in the early 1990s, shows that international actors have no regard and care for humanitarian rights

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) World's silence on the ongoing massacre of Palestinians despite the ‘never again’ slogans after Bosnia and Rwanda genocides in the early 1990s, shows that international actors have no regard and care for humanitarian rights.

This was emphasized by the Pakistani diplomat Saad S. Khan, President of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), in his message of on the first anniversary of the genocide of the Palestinians.

ECI is the cultural specialized agency of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), based in Tehran, of which Pakistan is a founding member.

He said the massacre of 42,000 Palestinians, 96,000 injured, and over 70,000 missed in the rubble in Gaza, are due to the bombing.

The message underlined the failure of world community in stopping the horrific bombing and starving of civilians in Palestine, besides putting a questions mark on the efficacy of the international law.

As a mark of grief and mourning for those killed, injured, detained, tortured or missing in the recent violence in the middle East, the ECI offices are closed on the 7th October 2024(today), as per the order issued by the ECI Presidential office.

As a mark of respect to the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah and his colleagues in Lebanon, the musical activities planned in ECI for the month of October have also been cancelled.

