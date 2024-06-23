(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Iran Friendship Photographic Exhibition was inaugurated in Tehran yesterday, showing the pictures of best scenic beauty of both countries.

Renowned Pakistani historian-diplomat and President of the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), Dr Saad S Khan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition said that Pakistan and Iran are close friends and brotherly countries whose bilateral relations span over several centuries, said a press release received here from Tehran on yesterday.

President Khan explained that ECI is the specialized cultural agency of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which binds together Iran Pakistan, Turkey and the Central Asian states.

During the exhibition, the photographer Muzammil Toori displayed the best of his clicks depicting the scenic and architectural beauty of the two countries. He had captured these clips from his travels across Pakistan and Iran over the previous years.

The renowned cultural personality of Iran, Dr Haddad Adel, ex-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, performed the ribbon opening ceremony along with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Mudassir Tipu.

Speaking at the occasion both the dignitaries emphasised the need for closer relations between Pakistan, Iran and other countries in the region, eulogizing the role of ECI being played in this regard.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.