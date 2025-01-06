Open Menu

ECI To Promote Cultural Harmony Among ECO Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:46 PM

ECI to promote cultural harmony among ECO countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), the specialized cultural agency of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) based in Tehran, hosted its first-ever seminar yesterday aimed at fostering cultural harmony and celebrating the shared heritage of ECO member states.

The event, held at the National library of Pakistan in Islamabad, was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS).

The event brought together scholars, diplomats, and cultural experts from various ECO member states.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Saad S. Khan, a historian and leading Pakistani diplomat, emphasized the vital role of cultural exchanges in fostering unity among member states.

He highlighted the shared cultural heritage of ECO countries and stressed the importance of regional cooperation in preserving and promoting cultural diversity.

The seminar, titled “Fostering Cultural Harmony: Celebrating Diversity Among ECO Member States,” featured an esteemed panel of speakers, including the Secretary-General of ECO, Dr. Asad M. Khan; Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan; Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Dr. Avazbek Atakhanov; and President of the ECO Science Foundation, Dr. Kumail Tayyebi, alongside other diplomats and scholars from the ECO region.

The speakers stressed the crucial role of cultural interactions in strengthening ties between ECO member states. They also urged for joint efforts to safeguard diversity, foster mutual understanding, and enhance regional collaboration.

The seminar marks a milestone in ECI’s ongoing mission to enhance cultural ties and deepen mutual understanding among ECO member states.

