ECI to support Iran & other regional nations in projection of their culture

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Equality, brotherhood, and friendship are essential for tranquility, said President Massoud Pezeshkian talking to the diplomats accredited to Iran in a reception hosted in their honor to mark the 46th Anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic is “not seeking nuclear weapons, noting that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei clearly prohibited the use of nukes”.

After the ceremony, diplomats called on him individually including Dr Saad S Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute, commonly known as the ECI.

Ambassador Saad Khan congratulated President Pezeshkian on the anniversary of revolution and supported his ideas of peace, friendship and tranquility emphasizing that the ECI as the specialized cultural agency of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organization headquartered in Tehran is doing exactly that through cultural cooperation.

It is worth mentioning here that ECI’s rotating Presidency is held by each member country for three years in alphabetical order. Under the Charter, it is Pakistan’s term and Dr Khan, as an accomplished historian and civil servant, is holding ECI presidency as Pakistan’s nominee.