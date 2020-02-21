UrduPoint.com
Ecial Assistant On Information And Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Terms Ehsaas Programme, A Milestone In Improving Lot Of Poor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Ehsaas Programme was proving to be an important milestone in improving the lot of poor and deserving people in backward areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Ehsaas Programme was proving to be an important milestone in improving the lot of poor and deserving people in backward areas.

In a series of tweets, she said the scope of Ehsaas programme was constantly being expanded and added that Rs15 billion Ehsaas Amdan programme had been launched in Layyah which would benefit overall 1.45 million people in 375 rural union councils of 23 districts across the country.

She said this programme was reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of bringing prosperity and improving the living standards of the people at the grassroots level.

She said this programme also depicted the love, affection and compassion of Prime Minister Imranfor the deprived and disadvantaged segments of the society.

