Eclipse prayers offered in different cities of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :People offered Salatul Kusoof (eclipse prayers) in several cities of Pakistan during solar eclipse on Sunday.

Eclipse prayers were offered at several mosques in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Chaman, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Haroonabad, Kalabagh and other cities across the country, attended by large number of believers.

In Sukkur, eclipse prayers were offered in a large congregation at Shahi Jama Masjid in Old Sukkur area and the people to seek forgiveness for past sins from Allah, offer repentance and vow not to repeat the misdeeds again, a private tv channel reported.

Besides, Solar eclipse also witnessed in Saudi Arabia today and people offered Kusoof prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Salatul Kusoof or "eclipse prayer," offered in islam when the moon comes between the sun and Earth or the Earth comes between the sun and the moon halting the solar rays.