UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Accords Approval To Two Mega Projects Of KP: Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

ECNEC accords approval to two mega projects of KP: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has accorded approval to two mega developmental projects including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-2 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued to this effect here on Sunday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the approval of these mega projects as an important achievement of the provincial government and good news for the people of the province.

He said that that the projects, on completion would give boost to international trade, tourism, industries and other economic activities in the province, provide employment opportunities to the people and thus usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province.

He termed the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project as true reflection of the incumbent government's vision to boost international trade and said that the project was not only limited to the construction of road rather it was complete package under which a 4-lanes highway of 48-kilometre length would be constructed from Peshawar to Khyber Pass and a marble industrial state would be established to develop the local marble industry on modern lines.

Similarly, other initiatives would also be launched to uplift various small scale local industries. Mahmood Khan said that the project would be completed with an estimate cost of 460 million Dollars, and on completion, it would generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities adding that the project will be a milestone for easy access to Central Asian markets.

The Chief Minister termed the Swat Motorway Phase-2 Project as of highly importance not only for the Malakand Division but for the entire province, and remarked that the project would boost tourism, trade and other economic activities and thus generate employment opportunities for the people. He stated that under the project a 4-lanes Motorway of around 80 kilometers would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur area of district Swat further stating that in the first stage of the project acquisition of the required land will be made for the Motorway.

Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire Federal government for the approval of these important projects, and reiterated his resolve not compromise on developmental projects of public importance despite the financial crunches due the prevailing Corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Road Fatehpur Malakand Sunday Market From Government Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

56 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.