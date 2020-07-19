ECNEC accords approval to two mega projects of KP: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has accorded approval to two mega developmental projects including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-2 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued to this effect here on Sunday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the approval of these mega projects as an important achievement of the provincial government and good news for the people of the province.

He said that that the projects, on completion would give boost to international trade, tourism, industries and other economic activities in the province, provide employment opportunities to the people and thus usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the province.

He termed the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project as true reflection of the incumbent government's vision to boost international trade and said that the project was not only limited to the construction of road rather it was complete package under which a 4-lanes highway of 48-kilometre length would be constructed from Peshawar to Khyber Pass and a marble industrial state would be established to develop the local marble industry on modern lines.

Similarly, other initiatives would also be launched to uplift various small scale local industries. Mahmood Khan said that the project would be completed with an estimate cost of 460 million Dollars, and on completion, it would generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities adding that the project will be a milestone for easy access to Central Asian markets.

The Chief Minister termed the Swat Motorway Phase-2 Project as of highly importance not only for the Malakand Division but for the entire province, and remarked that the project would boost tourism, trade and other economic activities and thus generate employment opportunities for the people. He stated that under the project a 4-lanes Motorway of around 80 kilometers would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur area of district Swat further stating that in the first stage of the project acquisition of the required land will be made for the Motorway.

Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire Federal government for the approval of these important projects, and reiterated his resolve not compromise on developmental projects of public importance despite the financial crunches due the prevailing Corona pandemic.