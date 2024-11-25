Open Menu

ECNEC Approves Development Projects Worth Rs 172.7 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:19 PM

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved 10 out of 11 proposed development projects costing Rs 172.7 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved 10 out of 11 proposed development projects costing Rs 172.7 billion.

A project presented by the Ministry of Health was deferred, requiring further clarification before approval.

The meeting of the ECNEC was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Six of the approved projects belonged to the province of Balochistan, while the approved projects pertained to the infrastructure sector for improving connectivity in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office.

Additionally, the ECNEC also approved a World Bank funded project for developing solid waste infrastructure for Karachi costing Rs 29.2 billion.

