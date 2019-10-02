UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves KPEC, Peshawar-Torkham Motorway

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:57 PM

ECNEC approves KPEC, Peshawar-Torkham motorway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), including a 47.55 km long 2 lane Peshawar-Torkham motorway which will boost trade, increase exports and transform the Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), including a 47.55 km long 2 lane Peshawar-Torkham motorway which will boost trade, increase exports and transform the Khyber district.

The $400 million investment will create 100,000 local jobs and increase local connectivity.

Taimur Jhagra said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, is certainly not a "Road to Nowhere". KPEC links Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia for boosting regional connectivity and trade opportunities.

This motorway from Peshawar to Torkham, completes Pakistan's North-South connectivity from Karachi and Gwadar to Central Asia, Pakistan's busiest land crossing point.

He said that better connectivity also transforms the economic viability of a number of other projects including the CPEC sponsored Rashakai Special Economic Zone, and has economic benefits for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and export focused industry across Pakistan.

To transform Pakistan, we need to act bold, act fast, and dream bigger; our security is economy and let's work hard to transform it, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Motorway Road CPEC National University From Industry Asia Million Jobs Gwadar

Recent Stories

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

19 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

29 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

40 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

47 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance professional skills of Balo ..

4 minutes ago

Putin on Greta Thunberg's UN Speech: It Is Unaccep ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.