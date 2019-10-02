ECNEC approves KPEC, Peshawar-Torkham motorway

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), including a 47.55 km long 2 lane Peshawar-Torkham motorway which will boost trade, increase exports and transform the Khyber district.

The $400 million investment will create 100,000 local jobs and increase local connectivity.

Taimur Jhagra said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, is certainly not a "Road to Nowhere". KPEC links Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia for boosting regional connectivity and trade opportunities.

This motorway from Peshawar to Torkham, completes Pakistan's North-South connectivity from Karachi and Gwadar to Central Asia, Pakistan's busiest land crossing point.

He said that better connectivity also transforms the economic viability of a number of other projects including the CPEC sponsored Rashakai Special Economic Zone, and has economic benefits for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and export focused industry across Pakistan.

To transform Pakistan, we need to act bold, act fast, and dream bigger; our security is economy and let's work hard to transform it, the minister concluded.