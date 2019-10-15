ECNEC approves revised land acquisition cost for Daus Hydropower project: NA body told

The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources on Tuesday was informed that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved revised land acquisition cost for Daus hydropower project worth Rs 37 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources on Tuesday was informed that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved revised land acquisition cost for Daus hydropower project worth Rs 37 billion.

The committee which met with Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in the chair reviewed land acquisition issues of Dasu Hydropower Project, implementation status of earlier recommendations of the committee, water distribution and its shortages to the provinces.

Briefing the NA Panel, member WAPDA Zahid Khan Durrani said that WAPDA would arrange additional cost of Rs 18 billion from its own equity and local commercial financial.

He said the Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had already committed that the district administration would complete the land acquisition for priority areas (1247 acres) within six month and remaining land with in one year after the approval of revised land cost by the ECNEC.

Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf told the committee that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had already approved Water Policy in April 2018. Under the policy, water storage capacity in the country would be enhanced to store additional 10 million acre feet (MAF) by 2030, he added.

Out of total, around 7.1 MAF water would be stored through construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams while remaining by small storages dams in all provinces, he said.

Regarding Naulong dam, the committee was told that revised PC-1 of the project has been submitted to the Planning Commission for approval.

Regarding provision of water to Bahawalpur, the Secretary Irrigation Punjab informed the committee that additional water was not available in the system and water was being provided to Bahawalpur as per its share. Additional water could only be provided in case of more storage capacity, he added.

Chairman IRSA Sher Zaman briefed the committee about anticipated water availability for Rabi crop 2019-20 and rim stations inflows during Kharif season 2019.

He said that currently additional over 4 MAF water was available in the reservoirs as compared to last year.

The committee deferred the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to absence of its mover.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Fazal Muhammad Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Muhamamd Afzal Dhandla, Muhammad Farooq Malik, Javeed Iqbal, Naureen Farooq Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maryam Auranzaib, Ehsan ur Rehman, Muhammad Hmaid Hameed and senior officials of ministry of water resources and other concerned departments.