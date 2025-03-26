Ecnec approves Rs. 13b Multan-Vehari additional carriageway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karem Khan said on Wednesday that Rs. 13 billion Multan-Vehari road project’s second carriageway had been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting.

Presiding over a meeting to review development projects and new schemes for the next fiscal year 2025-26, commissioner said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was paying special attention to infrastructure uplift across south Punjab including Multan division.

He said that Ecnec approval to Rs 13 billion second Multan-Vehari additional carriageway after another Rs 12 billion Multan-Vehari road project already approved and under initial process of execution, showed government’s commitment to bring about infrastructure development in south Punjab. This Rs 25 billion investment would meet a longstanding demand of the people, he added.

Commissioner said that Chief Minister released funds on priority for rehabilitation of Multan sewerage system.

He said that 187 development schemes meant for public welfare and facilitation were in progress across Multan division including 60 road schemes, one school education scheme, seven (7) higher education schemes, four (4) specialized health schemes, 13 Primary health schemes, 18 Wasa schemes, 10 urban development schemes, a dozen local government schemes, and one sports scheme.

Deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal gave detailed briefings on the development schemes of their respective districts.

Commissioner Khan ordered in time completion of development schemes without compromising on quality of work and material and warned that contractors would be blacklisted in case they left the scheme incomplete and department concerned would be held responsible.