QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan tribal and political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Awaran-Mashkay of M-8 Road terming it a positive steps for people of the area and adjoining localities.

Talking to APP, he lauded approval of Rs 32 billion for the 168 km long National Highway Awaran-Mashkay saying the decision of the Federal Government and the National Economic Council would further enhance the infrastructure connectivity, development and prosperity in Balochistan.

He said the initiative would open job opportunities besides new avenues for entrepreneurs.

He added that the efforts of Chief Minister Jam Kamal for the uplift of the province could not be ignored, adding that for the first time, a network of development projects was being laid in remote areas of the province with the cooperation of the federal government.

He stated that these initiatives was a clear proof of the tireless and sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal.

Sharing his remarks on the occasion, tribal and political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to put Balochistan on the path of development through focusing on better communication ways including construction of highways.

"We expect that more projects would be included in the upcoming budget as these highways would usher in a new era of development in Balochistan", he noted.

Mir Ramen Jan said progress and prosperity of the province would lead not only to the development of Balochistan but also to the growth of the country.