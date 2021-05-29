UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves Rs, 32 Bln For Awaran-Mashkay's Construction: Mir Ramen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:43 PM

ECNEC approves Rs, 32 bln for Awaran-Mashkay's construction: Mir Ramen

Balochistan tribal and political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Awaran-Mashkay of M-8 Road terming it a positive steps for people of the area and adjoining localities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan tribal and political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Awaran-Mashkay of M-8 Road terming it a positive steps for people of the area and adjoining localities.

Talking to APP, he lauded approval of Rs 32 billion for the 168 km long National Highway Awaran-Mashkay saying the decision of the Federal Government and the National Economic Council would further enhance the infrastructure connectivity, development and prosperity in Balochistan.

He said the initiative would open job opportunities besides new avenues for entrepreneurs.

He added that the efforts of Chief Minister Jam Kamal for the uplift of the province could not be ignored, adding that for the first time, a network of development projects was being laid in remote areas of the province with the cooperation of the federal government.

He stated that these initiatives was a clear proof of the tireless and sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal.

Sharing his remarks on the occasion, tribal and political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to put Balochistan on the path of development through focusing on better communication ways including construction of highways.

"We expect that more projects would be included in the upcoming budget as these highways would usher in a new era of development in Balochistan", he noted.

Mir Ramen Jan said progress and prosperity of the province would lead not only to the development of Balochistan but also to the growth of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Budget Road Job Progress Lead Government Billion

Recent Stories

Two Missing After Ship Capsizes in Spain's East - ..

4 minutes ago

Govt sets 4.8 per cent growth rate for next fiscal ..

22 minutes ago

4.6% covid-19 cases reported in KP in last 24 hour ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's UN envoy praises dedication, service of ..

4 minutes ago

Country witnesses record increase in 6 major crops ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Logs 9,289 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.