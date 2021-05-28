ECNEC approves Rs 32 bln for Awaran-Mashkay of M-8 road: Mir Ramen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan tribal & political leader Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani Friday said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved Rs 32 billion for the Awaran-Mashkay of M-8 road.

Talking to APP, he welcomed the approval of 168-km long National Highway Awaran-Mashkay, saying this decision of the Federal government and the National Economic Council would further enhance the infrastructure connectivity, development and prosperity in the province.

He said it was a great news for the local people especially of Awaran, Mashkay, Naal and other adjoining areas, adding, the project would also help providing job opportunities and business activities in the areas.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal was fighting the case of Balochistan in the federation in an efficient manner, he said and added for the first time, a network of development projects was being laid in remote areas of the province with the cooperation of the federal government.

The credit of Balochistan development goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he remarked.

Mir Ramen Jan Muhammad Hassani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan prioritized the development of Balochistan in order to end the sense of deprivations among the people of province.

He hoped that more new projects like Naal Section would be included in the forthcoming budget as these important highways could usher in a new era of development in Balochistan.