ECNEC Approves Rs 80bn Shangla Expressway: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Asviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday said that Shangla Expressway was approved by ECNEC that would usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the area after its completion.

In a statement, the adviser said that a high level meeting of the ECNEC with Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in chair was held today in which the Malaysia Commission and National Highway Authority presented the Shangla Expressway project.

After a long�discussion, Shangla Expressway was approved. The cost of the mega project is Rs80 billion having 48th kilometer length including 14 bridges and five tunnels.

Besides promoting tourism, economy and industrialization, the project would serve as an alternative route for CPEC.

Amir Muqam thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development,� Ahsan Iqbal, Finance� Minister Ishaq Dar and his team besides chairman National Highway Authority for taking special interest in the project.

He said it was another gift of Pakistan Muslim League N for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for Malakand Division and Shangla.

Amir Muqam said that practical work on the mega project would soon start.

