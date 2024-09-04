(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of the government of Pakistan, has approved over Rs. 9.23 billion in mega projects for the much-awaited completion of the about 3-kilometer-long Mirpur-Islamgarh (Rathuaa-Harrayaam) Bridge over the Mirpur-based country's second-largest Mangla dam reservoir, it was officially declared.

Disclosing this, Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs and Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA) Qasim Majeed Chaudhry told a news conference here on Wednesday that following the personal keen interest by Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for the much-awaited completion of the mega project to bridge Mirpur city with adjoining Islamgarh town sub-divisional headquarter, the ECNEC approved Rs 9 billion, 23 crore, 95 lakh, and 34 thousand for the completion of the reconstruction of the Mirpur-Islamgarh Rethua Haryam Bridge.

The Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs continued that the credit goes to Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, who raised this long-standing issue of Azad Jammu Kashmir before the government of Pakistan and constituting several committees comprising Federal and Azad Jammu Kashmir ministers for completion of the project.

Minister Chaudhry Qasim Majid thanked President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and all national security institutions for taking special interest in the completion of this abandoned project through ensuring the approval of the ECNEC, he added.

"The incumbent AJK government's top priority was to complete the incomplete projects of national importance first. We worked day and night to remove the obstacles in the completion of the project and entertained its completion as a challenge," the minister asserted.

He said that many problems arose in the completion of the bridge over time, but the Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq-led sitting AJK government remained determined to complete it in the shortest possible time, subject to the final approval of the ECNEC, Pakistan government, he revealed, adding, "We all, including local lawmakers, worked as a team, addressing legal, financial, and technical issues one by one.

The Minister further said that the undue hurdles in completion of the project have been removed since the AJK official team's planning had been approved by the Planning Commission and ECNEC, he elaborated.

He said "this grand project will prove to be an identity of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan in the future, which will promote travel facilities, business, and tourism in the liberated territory. He said that this project will be a source of pride for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan, strengthening Kashmiris deep-rooted, everlasting love and affection for Pakistan, Kashmiris ultimate destination, and playing a key role in the development and progress of the state, he concluded.