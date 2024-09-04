Open Menu

ECNEC Approves Rs 9.23 Bln For Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge Project

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ECNEC approves Rs 9.23 bln for Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of the Government of Pakistan on Wednesday approved over Rs. 9.23 billion for the completion of the Mirpur-Islamgarh (Rathuaa-Harrayaam) Bridge project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

AJK Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs and Mangla Dam Housing Authority, Qasim Majeed Chaudhry announced the approval of the project during a press conference.

The 3-kilometer-long bridge which spans the Mangla Dam reservoir has been a long-standing project of significance for the region. The construction work had been abandoned for over a decade due to alleged mismanagement by previous governments.

He credited the efforts of AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq who had raised the issue with the Government of Pakistan and formed several committees to ensure the project's completion.

Qasim Majeed Chaudhry stated that the approval of this project is a great gift for the people of Kashmir especially the over one million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates from the Mirpur district. He emphasized that the project will serve as a gateway for the development and economic activities in the scenic Mirpur district, transforming it into a hub of tourism and a modern city.

The minister expressed gratitude to the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and the national security institutions for their support in securing the ECNEC's approval for this long-awaited project.

APP/ahr/378

