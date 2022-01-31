UrduPoint.com

ECNEC Approves Rs129.9bln Road Improvement Programme For Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 05:37 PM

ECNEC approves Rs129.9bln road improvement programme for Punjab

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Monday approved Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) worth Rs. 129,944.15 million (US$ 773.20) to improve road infrastructure in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Monday approved Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) worth Rs. 129,944.15 million (US$ 773.20) to improve road infrastructure in the province.

The project sponsored by the government of Punjab envisages construction of 535 kilometer of dual carriageway highway sections between various cities in the province.

The executive committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, also approved Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) amounting to Rs. 96,202 million (USD 553.0).

The project would be executed by Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company in 16 Tehsils of Punjab with directions to reduce its implementation time and carry it out initially as pilot project in some Tehsils and submit its report to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project has been designed to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the rural areas of selected Tehsils of Punjab.

The executive committee also approved Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV, 260 MGD Phase �I at a revised cost of 126,404.751 million.

Initially, the project was approved with original capacity of 260 MGD in 2014 to be executed by Karachi Water and Sewerage board, Government of Sindh.

Later the project was revised and included in Karachi Transportation Plan (KTP) with the same 260 MGD capacity but change of sponsoring and executing agencies from government of Sindh to Ministry of Water resources and WAPDA in 2021.

The project aims to meet growing water demand of Karachi and provide dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100 KM away source of Keenjhar Lake to feed Karachi water supply and distribution network.

ECNEC also approved Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project to be executed on BOT basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a total cost of 95,810.260 million Rupees.

The project envisages construction of 04 lane access-controlled 117.20 km in length motorway from Kharian to Rawalpindi.

Among others the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal as well as provincial governments.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Punjab Water Shaukat Tarin Motorway WAPDA Company Road Rawalpindi Same Kharian United States Dollars Commerce From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Macao's merchandise trade rises in 2021

Macao's merchandise trade rises in 2021

33 seconds ago
 After years of war, South Sudanese still live in f ..

After years of war, South Sudanese still live in fear of landmines

34 seconds ago
 West Should Supply More Arms to Ukraine Instead of ..

West Should Supply More Arms to Ukraine Instead of Talking About Tensions - Mini ..

36 seconds ago
 London Mayor to Spend Almost $60Mln on Free Traini ..

London Mayor to Spend Almost $60Mln on Free Training Program for Unemployed - Of ..

39 seconds ago
 UK Statements on Russian Threat to Ukraine Linked ..

UK Statements on Russian Threat to Ukraine Linked to Internal Crisis - Russian A ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate refers three bills to committees

Senate refers three bills to committees

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>