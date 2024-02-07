ECNEC approves two developmental projects for KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmed Rasool Bangash has said that every possible effort was being made to provide basic facilities to people of the province and possible measures were being taken for the development of the province and restoration of infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmed Rasool Bangash has said that every possible effort was being made to provide basic facilities to people of the province and possible measures were being taken for the development of the province and restoration of infrastructure.

He expressed these views while representing the province in a Zoom meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), in his office on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Finance Secretary Aamir Sultan Tareen and other officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, ECNEC approved PC-1 of the KPR Rural Roads Development Project (KP-RRDP) with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The total cost of the project is Rs. 105.45 billion of which the share of the province is 13.5 per cent and 86.5 per cent would be funded by ADB.

The caretaker minister said that positive change would be witnessed in the development of agriculture and rural and backward areas through the implementation of the project. He said that the project would not only provide opportunities for economic stability and development to the public of rural areas but would also reduce the economic disparity gap between rural and urban people.

In the meeting, the ECNEC also approved the (PNBP) project for Rs 27.051 billion excluding foreign exchange components. This project consists of 32.20 km of roads including a four-lane bypass with service roads on the northern side of Peshawar city.