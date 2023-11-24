Open Menu

ECO Announces Youth Award In Art, Culture, Sports Fields For Member Countries

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 08:06 PM

ECO announces Youth Award in art, culture, sports fields for member countries

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has announced the ECO Youth Award in the fields of research projects including arts - preferably regional - culture and sports fields for the member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has announced the ECO Youth Award in the fields of research projects including arts - preferably regional - culture and sports fields for the member states.

The youths from the 10-member states will be eligible for the award including Iran, Pakistan, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, according to a message received from Pakistan Embassy in Tehran, where the ECO headquarters is also located.

A total ten awards, one from each member state will be announced every year with a cash award of USD1,000 amongst the youth of 18-30 years of age, selected from the nominations made by each member state.

The need for the expansion of relations among the peoples in the ECO region, along with the significant role of youth as a major driving force for the ECO countries' development, has increased the importance of planning to maximize their optimal participation in the activities implemented by the ECO Cultural Institute (ECOCI).

The Youth Award initiative has been proposed with the aim to discover young talent and to pave the way to further popularize ECO Cultural Institute.

As there will be one winner from each member country, there will be no competition between countries.

The award is presented annually to the winners selected from the nominations made by the ECO member countries on occasions such as the ECO Day.

In order to identify the ECO top youth, call for nominations will be published on ECOCI website and the Ministry of Culture of each ECO member state will nominate up to a maximum of three persons.

The Award Committee, comprising the Cultural Attachés of ECO member states in Tehran will judge and select one winner from each country.

The ECO Award will be presented during a ceremony on the occasion of ECOCI Day/ECO Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Sports Iran Young Tehran Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan From Top

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

2 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

2 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

2 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

2 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

4 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

4 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

4 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

4 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan