Eco Art Competition, Walk Held At GCUF

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 07:49 PM

To mark the World Environment Day, an awareness walk and Eco art competitions were held at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), here on Monday

The walk and competition was arranged in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement Club, Directorate of Student Affairs and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Students took part in poster and model competitions, prepared on protection of the environment. They also put their projects prepared on 'How to make used items valuable?'.

The position holder students were also awarded with shields, cash prizes and certificates.

Prof Dr Ferhat Jabin, Prof Dr Naeem Iqbal, Dr Nadeem Suhail, Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz, Prof Dr Sabir Hussain, Dr Saima Muzammal and President Green Youth Movement Club Muhammad Talha Khokhar and others spoke with reference to the day.

