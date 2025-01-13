ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, celebrating cultural diversity and artistic excellence

The ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of artistic talent and cultural heritage from across the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region, concluded on Monday with a closing ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

The event was graced by the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jamy and Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Atadjan Movlamov.

Director General of PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali, delegates from ECO member states, artists and art enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Hassan Nasir Jamy commended the collaborative efforts of the ECO Cultural Institute, the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, The Diplomatic Insight, and PNCA in curating the exhibition.

He praised the organizers for successfully bringing together a diverse collection of artworks that celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the ECO region.

The exhibition featured an impressive array of artistic expressions, including paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, and textiles, representing the cultural diversity of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Jamy underscored the significance of the exhibition in fostering cultural understanding and strengthening ties among ECO member states.

He highlighted how art serves as a universal language that transcends borders, promoting peace and mutual respect.

Azeem Iqbal, a celebrated Pakistani calligrapher, received special recognition for his exceptional contributions to the exhibition.

His calligraphic works, blending traditional techniques with a contemporary flair, were widely admired for their ability to encapsulate Pakistan's artistic and cultural essence.

In a gesture of generosity and goodwill, Azeem Iqbal gifted one of his masterpieces to the PNCA for inclusion in the National Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

This donation will serve as a lasting reminder of the exhibition’s success and its impact on Pakistan's art scene.

The ECO Arts and Calligraphy Exhibition was more than just an art display; it served as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and dialogue.

It reminded attendees of the shared values and traditions that unite the nations of the ECO region, emphasizing the importance of preserving and celebrating these cultural treasures.

As part of the event’s legacy, Azeem Iqbal is set to conduct a workshop on calligraphy on Tuesday morning at PNCA, providing an opportunity for aspiring artists to learn from his expertise.

The exhibition’s conclusion marks a significant step toward strengthening cultural diplomacy and fostering unity among ECO member states through the universal language of art.