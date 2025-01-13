ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture

The exhibition "Timeless Serenity of Calligraphy and Arts," which showcased the artistic and cultural treasures of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states, on Monday concluded with a ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The exhibition "Timeless Serenity of Calligraphy and Arts," which showcased the artistic and cultural treasures of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states, on Monday concluded with a ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here.

Organized by the ECO Cultural Institute, the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, The Diplomatic Insight, and PNCA, the exhibition celebrated the region’s rich cultural diversity, artistic heritage, and the unifying power of art and calligraphy, said a press release.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Hassan Nasir Jamy, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, as the Chief Guest, and Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, as the Guest of Honor.

In his address, Hassan Nasir Jamy emphasized the transformative role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening regional harmony and mutual understanding. He praised the exhibition as a reflection of the shared values and artistic brilliance of the ECO member states. “Art and culture provide a universal language that transcends boundaries, fostering connections that are essential for sustainable regional cooperation,” he said.

Atadjan Movlamov, while addressing the audience, acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the organizers and commended the exhibition for celebrating the diverse yet interconnected cultural identities of the ECO region.

He noted that such initiatives contribute significantly in deepening mutual respect and understanding among member states.

The exhibition, which ran from January 7 to 14, featured calligraphic masterpieces by Azeem Iqbal and paintings from ECO member states, including Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. Visitors had the opportunity to not only admire the art but also deepen their knowledge of the cultural richness of ECO member states through the exhibits and interactive engagements.

On the last day of the Exhibition, Azeem Iqbal is hosting a calligraphy workshop on Tuesday, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at PNCA, National Art Gallery, Islamabad. This will offer the attendees to have a hands-on learning and a deeper appreciation of the art form, enhancing their cultural experience. The event drew wide participation from diplomats, cultural practitioners, and art enthusiasts who praised the exhibition as a platform for fostering unity and celebrating the ECO region’s artistic legacy. The sale of calligraphic pieces supported the artist and underscored the importance of preserving traditional art forms.