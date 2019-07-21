Eco-degradation causing riverine, flash floods in country: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Environmental experts have said that eco-degradation and deforestation is the major cause of riverine and flash floods in the country.

Talking to APP, experts said that most of the flood disasters which the country was facing were adversely affecting agriculture, water, irrigation, health, education, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) official sources told APP that cutting of trees and eco-degradation were the major reasons for these floods, causing heavy economic damages to the country.

According to the Forest Department official data, due to less forest cover, the country is facing riverine, flash floods and deluges. The country has a total forest cover of 4.

4 million hectares, and the current rate of deforestation is 27,000 hectares per year, the data revealed.

Environmental expert Kashif Salik said that due to tree cutting, flood and irregular rain patterns and other climate change issues were reaching alarming levels, which should be controlled by bringing maximum area under vegetation.

Noted environmentalist Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that other than floods, deforestation was causing complex climate change hazards. He urged all entities including governmental and NGOs to play their role to stop deforestation and eco-degradation.

He termed the eco-degradation the main cause of increasing riverine floods, sea-level rise, higher than average temperatures, a higher frequency of droughts and expanding desertification.