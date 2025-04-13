Open Menu

ECO Delegation Arrives At Civil Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Sunday arrived at Civil Secretariat here.

The delegation was welcomed by Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar and Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar.

A contingent of Punjab Police presented a guard of honour to the delegation.

The visit of the ECO delegation to Lahore is a major development to open doors of tourism in Pakistan.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The visit will help highlight historic and cultural heritage of Lahore at the international level.

It is also a part of an effort in getting Lahore declared as ECO tourism capital for year 2027.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar briefed the delegation about historic and cultural importance of Lahore. It also visited the archaeology museum in Civil Secretariat and the Home Department monument.

It visited the Anarkali Tomb and took keen interest in work related to revival of the tomb.

