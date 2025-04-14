Open Menu

ECO Delegation Visits Allama Iqbal's Tomb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Monday visited the tomb of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a great poet of East.

Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar welcomed the delegation upon their arrival at Hazori Bagh.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar was also present.

The delegation laid wreath on the grave of the great poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Ambassadors in the delegation recorded their impressions in the visitors book.

Members of the delegation also visited Badshahi Mosque. The delegation was briefed about the historical significance of the Mosque and its infrastructure.

Members of the delegation appreciated the unique construction method of the Mosque and its grandeur.

The delegation also lauded the Punjab government's steps to conserve cultural beauty of Lahore.

