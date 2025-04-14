ECO delegation visits Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Monday visited Lahore Fort.

Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar and Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar accompanied the delegation.

The delegation visited different parts of Lahore Fort on rickshaws.

Members of the delegation also participated in cultural programme in 'Sheesh Mahal' in the Lahore Fort.

Artists who performed in cultural programme had been wearing dresses on pattern of Mughal era.

The delegation appreciated cultural beauty of Lahore and thanked the Punjab government for its best hospitality.