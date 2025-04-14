Open Menu

ECO Delegation Visits Lahore Fort

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ECO delegation visits Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Monday visited Lahore Fort.

Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar and Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar accompanied the delegation.

The delegation visited different parts of Lahore Fort on rickshaws.

Members of the delegation also participated in cultural programme in 'Sheesh Mahal' in the Lahore Fort.

Artists who performed in cultural programme had been wearing dresses on pattern of Mughal era.

The delegation appreciated cultural beauty of Lahore and thanked the Punjab government for its best hospitality.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

38 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

1 hour ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

2 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

4 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan