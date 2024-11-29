Eco-friendly Electric Buses To Replace Green Line Metro Buses
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has taken a major step towards launching eco-friendly transport and decided to replace diesel and petrol buses on Lahore’s Green Line Metro track.
It will cost Rs5.525 billion to run electric buses on the metro bus track.
The work of running electric buses on Lahore’s Green Line Metro bus route has been started. A total of 65 electric buses will be operational on the metro bus route.
The chief minister has ordered for including electric metro bus project in the next financial year proposals.
According to the provincial transport minister, electric metro buses will be operational on the metro bus route in Lahore by the next year. The electric buses will remain operational for 7 to 12 years.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt running eight-year-long merit scholarship programme2 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees2 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces11 minutes ago
-
Police arrested car lifter, recovered stolen car11 minutes ago
-
Ramesh meets BoR officials to discuss land ownership rights for minorities11 minutes ago
-
Denmark Embassy, UNODC, NACTA kick off peace project through football match11 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall imposed Rs 200,000 fine11 minutes ago
-
Open katchery held at Talash Lower Dir12 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on violence against women held21 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to support Boxer Sahir Afridi: Murad Shah21 minutes ago
-
CM orders comprehensive floods prevention plan21 minutes ago
-
No heavy traffic in city on Friday, Saturday & Sunday21 minutes ago