Eco-friendly Electric Buses To Replace Green Line Metro Buses

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has taken a major step towards launching eco-friendly transport and decided to replace diesel and petrol buses on Lahore’s Green Line Metro track.

It will cost Rs5.525 billion to run electric buses on the metro bus track.

The work of running electric buses on Lahore’s Green Line Metro bus route has been started. A total of 65 electric buses will be operational on the metro bus route.

The chief minister has ordered for including electric metro bus project in the next financial year proposals.

According to the provincial transport minister, electric metro buses will be operational on the metro bus route in Lahore by the next year. The electric buses will remain operational for 7 to 12 years.

