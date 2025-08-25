Eco-friendly elevated expressway planned to transform city’s traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is planning the construction of an eco-friendly Elevated Expressway in Lahore, a transformative project aimed at resolving chronic traffic congestion and providing relief to daily commuters.

The project was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, the four-lane expressway will be built over the city’s main stormwater drain and is expected to facilitate more than 70,000 passengers daily. The expressway will slash travel time between Gulberg Main Boulevard and Motorway M-2 to just 10 minutes.

The project design includes six major interchanges to ensure smooth connectivity, while additional interchanges will be integrated with the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train to ease travel for public transport users.

Officials noted that the expressway will not only help decongest Lahore’s traffic but also cut carbon emissions, in line with the government’s environment-friendly policies.

The meeting also discussed relocating major city markets outside urban limits and developing a new bus terminal near the motorway, directly connected to the expressway. It was further decided to establish a Lahore Traffic Decongestion Committee to supervise planning and implementation.

On the special directions of the Senior Minister Punjab, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Study will be conducted prior to final approval of the project. The plan will then be submitted to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for approval.

The meeting was attended by the Director General LDA, DG WASA Punjab, NESPAK engineers, and other senior officials.