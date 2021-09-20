Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said an eco-friendly environment was one of the top priorities of the Federal Government to save the future generations from the environmental pollution and negative effects of climate change and global warming.

The governor was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of first showroom of Jolta Electric Bike in Karachi, at Governor House.

He said the government was well aware of the sustainable policies on environmental protection as they were imperative to materialize the vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan.

He observed that the electric vehicle sector policy of the government was helpful not only in reducing environmental pollution but would be export-orientated, encourage the economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

He lauded Executive Director Jolta Electric Dr Muhammad Amjad and his team for promoting the eco-friendly and economic policies in the country.

He also stressed upon outlining of a regulatory framework to manage the area of electric automobiles and the related charging infrastructure.

It was informed at the ceremony that the Jolta company would manufacture five variants of the Jolta e-bikes having different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour.

"100 per cent indigenous electric bikes would help save the owner Rs 4,000 per month due to the inexpensive fuel mode", he commented.\932