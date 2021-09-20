UrduPoint.com

Eco-friendly Environment Among Top Priorities Of Federal Government: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:58 PM

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said an eco-friendly environment was one of the top priorities of the Federal Government to save the future generations from the environmental pollution and negative effects of climate change and global warming

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said an eco-friendly environment was one of the top priorities of the Federal Government to save the future generations from the environmental pollution and negative effects of climate change and global warming.

The governor was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of first showroom of Jolta Electric Bike in Karachi, at Governor House.

He said the government was well aware of the sustainable policies on environmental protection as they were imperative to materialize the vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan.

He observed that the electric vehicle sector policy of the government was helpful not only in reducing environmental pollution but would be export-orientated, encourage the economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

He lauded Executive Director Jolta Electric Dr Muhammad Amjad and his team for promoting the eco-friendly and economic policies in the country.

He also stressed upon outlining of a regulatory framework to manage the area of electric automobiles and the related charging infrastructure.

It was informed at the ceremony that the Jolta company would manufacture five variants of the Jolta e-bikes having different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour.

"100 per cent indigenous electric bikes would help save the owner Rs 4,000 per month due to the inexpensive fuel mode", he commented.\932

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Company Vehicle From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

59 seconds ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

3 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal ..

EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal fallout

3 minutes ago
 Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral re ..

Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral reforms, EVMs Babar Awan

3 minutes ago
 Restoration of Lahore Fort's various sections to c ..

Restoration of Lahore Fort's various sections to complete by December: WCLA

3 minutes ago
 25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital ..

25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.