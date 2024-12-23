Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A new eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory was inaugurated in Quetta, marking a significant milestone for Balochistan’s economic development.

According to press release issued here on Monday, supported by the European Union’s Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme, the factory addresses a critical supply chain gap, reduces reliance on external suppliers and promotes sustainable practices.

It further said that owned by entrepreneur Khair Mohammad, it received a Rs 30 million matching grant, enabling the import of advanced machinery from China and Germany. This initiative not only creates local jobs but also aligns with global climate goals through the use of recyclable materials.

The event also saw the distribution of matching grants worth Rs 54 million to 14 small and medium enterprises continuing its efforts to strengthen rural economies, said in press release.

The success of the 3rd Cycle Cheque Distribution Ceremony highlights the transformative potential of these initiatives for the region’s economy.

In the press release said that The European Union-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme, implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).