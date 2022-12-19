UrduPoint.com

Eco-friendly, Plantable Stationery Options Grab Public's Attention

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Eco-friendly stationery options have grabbed the attention of masses due to their plastic-free, plant-free, recycled, and sustainable nature.

Talking to APP here on Monday, the owner of an eco-friendly stationery boutique 'Warq Station', Zainab Goahar said that environment-friendly stationery has used paper infused with seeds, and when the paper is sowed in soil, it germinates growing into a plant.

She said the idea is not only to save trees but also aid in reforestation with the use of cotton paper, jute paper, and plant fiber paper. "This idea is the very first of its kind in Pakistan that has come up with plastic-free, tree-free, and handmade products", she added.

Zainab said that climate change is a problem that is not going away and there has never been a more important time to collectively become more aware of how individuals, corporations, and businesses, are affecting the planet.

She said the eco-friendly stationery aims to make healthy choices and save the planet.

She said eco-friendly stationery has a wide scope as various products such as business cards, calendars, diaries, planners, bookmarks, bags, menu cards, greeting, and wedding cards could be produced at a reasonable cost.

She underlined that her idea was commended in 2020 after observing the wastage of marriage cards. She said that sustainable friendly options were exploited after a lot of research and her idea has been getting the attention and appreciation of the clients and the public at large.

