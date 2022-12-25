(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Eco-friendly stationery options have grabbed the attention of masses due to their plastic-free, plant-free, recycled, and sustainable nature.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the owner of an eco-friendly stationery boutique 'Warq Station', Zainab Goahar said that environment-friendly stationery has used paper infused with seeds, and when the paper is sowed in soil, it germinates growing into a plant.

She said the idea is not only to save trees but also aid in reforestation with the use of cotton paper, jute paper and plant fiber paper. "This idea is the very first of its kind in Pakistan that has come up with plastic-free, tree-free, and handmade products", she added.

Zainab said that climate change was a problem that was not going away and there had never been a more important time to collectively become more aware of how individuals, corporations and businesses were affecting the planet.

She said the eco-friendly stationery aims to make healthy choices and save the planet.

The eco-friendly stationery has a wide scope as various products such as business cards, calendars, diaries, planners, bookmarks, bags, menu cards, greeting and wedding cards that can be produced at a reasonable cost, she added.

She underlined that her idea was commended in 2020 after observing the wastage of marriage cards. She said that sustainable friendly options were exploited after a lot of research and her idea has been getting the attention and appreciation of the clients and the public at large.

