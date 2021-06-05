Eco-friendly steps of PM Imran make him global leader: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the practical steps, taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan towards climate change, had helped him earn status of a global leader.

In a tweet, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the incumbent government was committed to planting ten billion trees under the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP). One billion trees had already been planted across the country, he added.

"This year, Pakistan is also hosting World Environment Day," he said while mentioning recent launch of the first-ever green Eurobond worth 500 million Dollars for financing clean energy initiatives and dams in Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan was being praised by the international organizations including the World Economic Forum and Bonn Challenge for its extensive efforts to tackle climate issues.

He said green diplomacy was opening new vistas of establishing relationship with the global community.