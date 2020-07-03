UrduPoint.com
ECO Health Assures PMA Of Doctors Issues Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:38 PM

CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik assured on Friday that issues faced by doctors working in BHUs, RHCs and hospitals will be resolved on priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik assured on Friday that issues faced by doctors working in BHUs, RHCs and hospitals will be resolved on priority.

He stated that Rural Health Centres (RHCs) will be revamped soon besides conveying doctors concerns to high ups regarding biomatric attendance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Arshad Malik expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) delegation which called on him at his office today.

He informed that change in notification about group photo of medical staff will also be made soon.

Led by PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj, the delegation consisted of Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Hafeez Khan,Dr Zulqarnain and others.

The delegation apprised CEO health of house rent and FCPS allowance, shortage of doctors at Basic Health Units(BHUs) and other hospitals.

It informed him about parking of GSSH and security issues of all hospitals.

