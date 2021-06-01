ECO Secretary General for increased economic, cultural ties among member countries

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour on Tuesday stressed the need for further cementing the existing economic and cultural ties among the member countries.

Addressing the inaugural session of 2nd Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries via video-link, he said that as the member states shared common history, culture, values and religion, there was a dire need to further enhance economic and cultural ties for the development of entire region.

He said that owing to the efforts of former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Dr Fehmida Mirza, the first conference of ECO member countries was held 8 years ago. Enhanced cooperation and relations was witnessed among the member countries, he added.

He said that the second PAECO conference was an important occasion and in this context the rest of the member countries of the organization should be included in the PAECO Charter.

The Secretary General said that it was important that ECO member countries share a common history, culture and values. These countries have had trade relations for centuries, he added.

In such scenario, it was a high time to expand the geo-economic and geo-cultural ties among the member countries to make the organization more active and efficient.

He said that inclusion of Central Asian states in the organization was an important move.

He urged the member countries to focus on trade, connectivity, energy, economic growth, tourism and poverty alleviation.

The Secretary-General also emphasized the need to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of tourism, and said that tourist visas facility should be provided the people of member countries.

He also stressed the need to set up special PAECO committees in the respective parliaments of the member countries and to streamline the funding system for the organization.