ECO Secretary General stresses climate cooperation, trade facilitation for ECO’s future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a public address on “ECO, Regionalism and the New Geopolitical Dynamics.”

The event brought together a wide range of participants including academics, think-tank experts, and practitioners.

Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), was the Guest Speaker, said a press release.

In his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that the current global environment was marked by turbulence and transformation in which major-power competition was accentuating and globalisation and multilateralism were under severe stress. Regionalism, however, was not as challenged, except for in regions like South Asia. If ECO could provide a successful model of regional cooperation then there could be a good demonstration effort for the South Asian region.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted the timeliness of the ISSI event as Secretary General Asad Majeed had just returned from the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan (3–4 July 2025).

He highlighted the symbolism of Karabakh — a region once defined by conflict — hosting a summit of transformation and hope. At the gathering, ECO members pledged to expand trade, enhance transport and digital corridors, deepen energy cooperation, and build climate resilience. While intra-regional trade rose to USD 96.5 billion in 2022 from USD 76 billion in 2021, it still accounts for only 9.1% of the region’s total trade—signaling untapped opportunities.

He also noted persistent challenges, including border conflicts, terrorism, sanctions, and regional disputes. Sanctions on certain member states have further restricted economic prospects, while tensions between Pakistan and India pose a challenge to regional stability and wider regional connectivity. The Israel-Iran conflict of 2025 has also disrupted critical trade and energy routes, underscoring the fragility of regional integration.

He expressed cautious optimism, noting that recent U.S.-mediated efforts at reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia may open new trade and energy corridors in the South Caucasus.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed that ECO’s future is both an opportunity and responsibility for Pakistan, given its role as a natural conduit linking Central Asia with the Arabian Sea. He underlined three priorities for advancing regional integration: investing in resilient infrastructure to connect markets and people; strengthening energy cooperation to balance security with clean energy transition; and advancing digital connectivity to empower youth and foster innovation. In an era where global multilateralism is under strain, he emphasized, ECO’s regional potential offers a vital path forward.

In his wide-ranging public address, Ambassador Asad M. Khan shared a comprehensive overview of ECO evolution and its institutional development. He also reflected on Pakistan’s enduring role as a founding member of ECO, tracing its origins from the RCD in 1964—Asia’s first regional development organization—to its expansion in 1985 with the inclusion of Central Asian states, Azerbaijan, and Afghanistan.

He highlighted ECO’s natural basis for cooperation through shared cultural, religious, and economic ties and noted that its comprehensive institutional framework. Trade, he stressed, is central to ECO’s relevance, and efforts are underway to address challenges related to the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the Visa Scheme. Disparities in infrastructure, historic trade patterns, and geopolitical tensions exacerbated further challenges, but the Organization is working actively address them.

Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan warned that climate change is an existential threat, with floods, droughts, and water stress undermining development across ECO states, calling for greater cooperation in renewable energy, adaptation, and water management. Yet, he acknowledged progress in energy connectivity projects and tourism promotion, while underscoring the need for deeper private sector engagement beyond government-led efforts.

Reflecting on the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, he described it as a defining moment that renewed commitments to connectivity, trade facilitation, and sustainable development. With stronger political will, institutional reform, and regional solidarity, he expressed optimism that ECO could fulfill its founding vision and emerge as a meaningful platform for prosperity in the region.

Ambassador Inam-ul-Haq, Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, highlighted ECO’s continued potential as a vehicle for regional integration, noting that its strength lies in fostering multilateral economic and developmental cooperation among member states.

He emphasized the need to move beyond national-level approaches, particularly on pressing challenges like climate change, energy insecurity, and sustainable development, by adopting coordinated regional strategies. Developing countries, he observed, can benefit greatly from enhanced South-South cooperation—pooling resources, sharing expertise, and jointly building resilience—rather than relying exclusively on external support for climate finance and technology transfer. Pakistan, given its high vulnerability to climate impacts, can play a catalytic role in shaping such collaborative responses, helping ECO harness its collective strengths to address shared challenges more effectively.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion where participants explored a wide range of issues: diplomatic engagement, regional trade, energy cooperation, the role of information technology and education, youth engagement and empowerment, and emerging non-traditional security challenges. The dialogue reflected the diversity of perspectives on how ECO can be revitalized to meet the demands of the 21st century.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI, concluded discussion with a vote of thanks, commending the valuable contributions of the speakers and participants, and presented the Institute’s memento to the guest speaker.