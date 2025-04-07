Open Menu

ECO Secretary-general To Pay A Three-day Visit To Pakistan From Apr 8

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ECO secretary-general to pay a three-day visit to Pakistan from Apr 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Dr. Asad Majeed Khan is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, 2025.

During the visit, the secretary-general will call on Pakistan’s leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other Federal ministers.

In the meetings, the secretary general will present ECO’s initiatives and his reform agenda aimed at revitalizing the Organization and strengthening ECO’s relations with member states as well as Pakistan to expand regional cooperation and development.

Later, Dr. Khan will visit Lahore, where he will join Permanent Representatives of ECO member states for the 294th Meeting of the ECO Council of Permanent Representatives, being held there from April 12-15, 2025.

Recent Stories

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

51 seconds ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

13 minutes ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

22 minutes ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

41 minutes ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

1 hour ago
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to provid ..

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

2 hours ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan