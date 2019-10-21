UrduPoint.com
Eco- Tourism Center To Be Setup In Kalash Valley : Atif Khan

Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Monday said that eco-tourism village would be set up in Kalash valley of Chitral district under which local people would be given technical training and financial support.

In a call on meeting with UNESCO delegation here at his office, the meeting discussed in detail the various aspects for preserving cultural heritage of Kalash valley and promotion of eco-tourism in the area.

The senior minister told the delegation that pragmatic steps were being taken to promote tourism and local culture for progress and development in Kalash area.

He said eco-tourism would provide job opportunities to local people besides preserving their century old culture and heritage.

On the occasion, the UNESCO assured financial support and all other possible help in establishing eco-tourism in the area.

