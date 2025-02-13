Eco Tourism System Being Introduced: Nabeel Javed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:39 PM
Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed has said that bio fuel project will help eliminate smog
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed has said that bio fuel project will help eliminate smog.
He said this while presiding over bio fuel tourism and agriculture development project here on Thursday.
He said that ECO tourism system is being introduced for promotion of tourism in the province.
He said that electricity would be generated through paddy residues with bio fuel project.
Temporary cultivation scheme is also being introduced for promotion of agriculture in the province, he added.
He further said that under temporary cultivation scheme, farmer could acquire up to 400 acres of government land on lease.
Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar, Colonies Secretary Shahrukh Niazi, Forest Special Secretary Tahir Zafar Abbassi and others were present.
