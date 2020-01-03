UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eco-tourism Village To Be Set Up At Tourist Destinations: Atif Khan

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Eco-tourism village to be set up at tourist destinations: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Friday said that eco-tourism village will be set up at different tourist destinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Friday said that eco-tourism village will be set up at different tourist destinations.

In this regard, a committee headed by Additional Secretary Tourism Babar Khan will set rules for the eco-tourism village and to safeguard the natural beauty of the tourist destinations, says handout.

Member provincial assembly Wazir Zada, Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad and Managing Director Tourism Junaid Khan will be the members of committee.

The minister said that in the light of the recommendations of the committee, legal protection would be given to the eco-tourism village and the natural beauty.

The minister said the purpose of the eco-tourism was to preserve the natural beauty of the tourist destinations and provide employment opportunities to the local people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Junaid Khan Employment

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

20 minutes ago

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

39 minutes ago

Zverev, Tsitsipas upset at ATP Cup

48 seconds ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

50 seconds ago

Women MPAs from KP briefed on Ehsaas

51 seconds ago

Iran threatens revenge as it mourns Guards killed ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.