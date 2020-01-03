Eco-tourism village to be set up at tourist destinations: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Friday said that eco-tourism village will be set up at different tourist destinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Friday said that eco-tourism village will be set up at different tourist destinations.

In this regard, a committee headed by Additional Secretary Tourism Babar Khan will set rules for the eco-tourism village and to safeguard the natural beauty of the tourist destinations, says handout.

Member provincial assembly Wazir Zada, Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad and Managing Director Tourism Junaid Khan will be the members of committee.

The minister said that in the light of the recommendations of the committee, legal protection would be given to the eco-tourism village and the natural beauty.

The minister said the purpose of the eco-tourism was to preserve the natural beauty of the tourist destinations and provide employment opportunities to the local people.