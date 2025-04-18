EcoChem Summit 2025 Emphasizes Sustainable Solutions Through Chemistry, Economics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The EcoChem Summit 2025, themed "Bridging Chemistry and Economics for a Sustainable Environment," was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday. The two-day event, organized by the ACS SALU International Students Chapter, brought together experts, faculty members, and students to discuss sustainable development through interdisciplinary collaboration.
Keynote speakers highlighted the importance of merging chemistry and economics to address environmental challenges. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi emphasized minimizing hazardous chemical misuse and strengthening academia-industry ties. Professor Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh stressed balancing innovation with market viability and planetary health.
The summit concluded on Friday with a resolve to leverage chemistry-economics synergies for scalable environmental solutions, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
