Ecological And Natural Revival Of Affected Areas To Revive Local Economy: NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the revival of economic activities in the Ghazi Barotha affected areas is vital for prosperity of the local region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the revival of economic activities in the Ghazi Barotha affected areas is vital for prosperity of the local region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the consultancy work to revive the ecological, natural and social aspects of the affected areas of Ghazi Barotha Project in Islamabad today.

He said that the people of villages living in and around Ghazi Barotha Hydropower project are facing issues and the positive policy initiatives would eliminate these socio-economic challenges.

While expressing concern over the recommendations of consultancy work for preparing unclear recommendation for revival of ecological and social dimensions of the area, he said that ensuring substantive amount of water is pre-requisite to revive the area affected due to this project.

While discussing about effectiveness of Bellas in the area, he said their management would provide more economic resources. He said that increasing plantation in affected Bella areas would make local region more prosperous and developed.

He also said that a large number of local people are attached with fisheries and reviving fisheries production is vital to support them. He also said that the major concern of the people is the provision of substantial amount of water for irrigation purpose as this would make these areas more prosperous.

The Speaker said that the employment of major chunk of local population is attached with fishery and agriculture. He said that these people were in dire need of water as their employment opportunities had squeezed. He also mentioned that ground water level is also decreasing in the area and decreasing ground water as well as business of fishery need to be included while making consultancy study for this projects. He stressed the need to increase the quantity of Water for agriculture and fishery needs of the locality.

The representative of Consultancy firm briefed him about diverse projects regarding revival of plantation of new species of trees, fisheries production, preserving the species of local birds and animals. He also appreciated the cooperation of local people in their work.

