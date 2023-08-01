Open Menu

Ecological Potential, Competitive Policies Make Pakistan An Attractive Destination For Investors: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destination for investors: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the huge geological potential coupled with its internationally competitive policy framework, fiscal and regulatory regimes and low labour cost had made Pakistan an attractive destination for investors on the world mineral map

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the huge geological potential coupled with its internationally competitive policy framework, fiscal and regulatory regimes and low labour cost had made Pakistan an attractive destination for investors on the world mineral map.

"The day is not far away when our mineral wealth will be contributing more than five percent to national GDP from the present less than one percent," the prime minister wrote on a social media platform following the conclusion of the Pakistan Minerals Summit held here.

He said the Summit brought together ambassadors from friendly countries, mineral sector executives, scientists, industry experts and policymakers to deliberate on the vast untapped potential in the minerals and mining sector and make recommendations to attract investment.

Held under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, it was the third summit in a series after the ones held on agriculture and information technology.

The prime minister said that the importance of mineral resources in national economies had increased manifold due to rapid developments in renewable energy technologies.

He said the summit highlighted the need for setting new target areas, improving exploration strategies and devising new methodologies for extracting minerals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the geological location of Pakistan was known to host a variety of mineral resources ranging from clays, building stones, industrial minerals, coal to metallic minerals and precious gemstones.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Technology Social Media Agriculture From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower ed ..

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower education system in GB

5 minutes ago
 UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Sa ..

UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia 'At This Stage' - S ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political c ..

Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political cost': Marriyum Aurangzeb

6 minutes ago
 Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

12 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

12 minutes ago
 US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

8 minutes ago
Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India ..

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Co ..

12 minutes ago
 Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

19 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

19 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

19 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan